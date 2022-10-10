Heavy rainfall likely in these states during next 2 days: IMD

Several states including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and others likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predictions.
“Heavy rainfall spell likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan during next 2 days. Heavy rainfall spell over Tamilnadu & Rayalaseema during next 5 days and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Telangana during next 24 hours," the weather office tweeted.
Senior scientist at the weather forecasting agency also said that there would be no rainfall in Delhi and its surrounding areas from 10 October onwards. In a statement, RK Jenamani said, "Highest rainfall was recorded at our station in Mayur Vihar on Saturday. From Oct 10 onwards there will be no rain in Delhi-NCR."
According to IMD, the national capital recorded heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday (October 8 and 9). The weekend rains in Delhi amounted to 74.3mm, 87.2mm and 85.2mm at the SFD, Lodhi Road and Ayaynagar, respectively.
Check full IMD forecast
1) Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated/scattered heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh on 09th & 10th and over East Rajasthan on 09th October, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on 09th October, 2022.
2) Scattered/Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 09th-13th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana on 09th, 12th & 13th; North Interior Karnataka on 10th & 11th; South Interior Karnataka during 09th-11th and over Kerala on 09th & 10th October, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu on 09th October, 2022.
3) Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 09th-12th; Odisha on 09th and over Bihar on 11th & 12th October, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 09th & 10th October, 2022.
4) Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during 09th-12th and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 09th-11th October, 2022.
5) Isolated extremely heavy rainfall occurred over East Rajasthan; very heavy rainfall over Uttar Pradesh, Haryana & Chandigarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Telangana and heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi, West Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
