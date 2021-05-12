Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm till May 15; IMD issues alert in these areas

Several parts of India is likely to face heavy to extreme-heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, hailstorm in the next couple of days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Earlier today, IMD said in a tweet, a low pressure area is very likely to form over Southeast Arabian Sea around 14th May morning. It is very likely to concentrate into a Depression over Lakshadweep area and adjoining Southeast and East central Arabian Sea by 15th May. Those, who are in Sea are advised to return to the coast by the night of 12th May, 2021.

And further added, a cyclonic circulation lies over Punjab and neighbourhood and an east-west trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim at lower levels.

In addition, there is likely confluence of winds from Arabian Sea and easterly winds at lower levels over northwest India during next 2-3 days, IMD said in another tweet.

In addition, there is likely confluence of winds from Arabian Sea and easterly winds at lower levels over northwest India during next 2-3 days, it further added.

A cyclonic circulation lies over Punjab & neighbourhood and an east-west trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim at lower levels. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 12, 2021

As per IMD, on May 12, thunderstorm with lightning, hail and squall will be observed at isolated places over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi2.

Delhi likely to see rainfall today

Delhi's minimum temperature settled two notches below the season's average at 23.5 degrees Celsius with the weather department predicting light rain in the national capital on Wednesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky will remain generally cloudy through the day and there is a chance of light rain.

The humidity recorded at 8.30 am in the city was 51 per cent.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 38 degrees Celsius. The minimum and maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 24.2 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Thunderstorm with lightning, hail is also predicted in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Telangana are likely to witness thunderstorm with gusty wind.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in isolated places over Kerala and Mahe and heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Lakshadweep.

IMD said on Wednesday that such weather conditions will continue in several parts of the country till May 13.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.