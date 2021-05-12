Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm till May 15; IMD issues alert in these areas

Earlier today, IMD said in a tweet, a low pressure area is very likely to form over Southeast Arabian Sea around 14th May morning. It is very likely to concentrate into a Depression over Lakshadweep area and adjoining Southeast and East central Arabian Sea by 15th May. Those, who are in Sea are advised to return to the coast by the night of 12th May, 2021.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}