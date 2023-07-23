Heavy rainfall to return in North India from Tuesday, says IMD1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 04:56 PM IST
Heavy rainfall is likely in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
Come Tuesday, and the Indian Met department expects heavy rainfall to make a comeback in North India, after a lull for a few days following widespread disruption and flooding. “Increase in rainfall activity over northwest India from 25th July is expected," India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. “Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan."
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×