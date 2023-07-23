Come Tuesday, and the Indian Met department expects heavy rainfall to make a comeback in North India, after a lull for a few days following widespread disruption and flooding. “Increase in rainfall activity over northwest India from 25th July is expected," India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. “Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan."

Northwest India has recorded 40% more precipitation from 1 June to 23 July at 318.8 mm. However, only east Uttar Pradesh is in IMD’s rainfall deficient category as it has received 29% below-normal rainfall during the same period.

Light to moderate but fairly widespread showers with isolated heavy rainfall may occur over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan till Thursday; over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh from Tuesday to Thursday; in West Rajasthan on Tuesday and Wednesday; and in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on Wednesday and Thursday. This is because the active monsoon trough is running to the south of its normal position and the western end may shift gradually northwards during the next two-three days.

The met office has issued a red alert for Gujarat and Central Maharashtra today as it expects these regions to receive extremely heavy rainfall of more than 204.4 mm. From Monday to Thursday, Central Maharashtra has been placed on orange alert as rainfall in seven districts including Palghar, Thane and Raigad are predicted to be between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm.

Amid this forecast, IMD sees localised flooding and, hence, has advised to avoid areas prone to water logging and to stay away from vulnerable structures.

Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe (in Puducherry) are also expected to get heavy showers on Tuesday.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Karnataka on Sunday and Monday; over South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe today; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam (also in Puducherry) on Tuesday and Wednesday, and over Telangana from Tuesday to Thursday.

East and northeast India, which is still 23% rainfall deficit during 1 June-23 July, is unlikely to see significant rain in the coming five days.