Heavy rainfall to return in North India from Tuesday, says IMD

Light to moderate but fairly widespread showers with isolated heavy rainfall may occur over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan till Thursday; over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh from Tuesday to Thursday; in West Rajasthan on Tuesday and Wednesday; and in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on Wednesday and Thursday. This is because the active monsoon trough is running to the south of its normal position and the western end may shift gradually northwards during the next two-three days.

