Heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai, Pune on orange alert, 4 districts on red

The weather department, in its latest forecast, has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai and sounded an orange alert for Pune over the next twenty-four hours. This coincides with the monsoon’s early arrival in the city on Monday, nearly fourteen days ahead of its typical onset - marking one of the earliest starts in recent years. The weatherman has also issued a red alert for four districts of the western state: Satara, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Kolhapur.

In the financial capital, Mumbai, the IMD has predicted a cloudy sky with heavy rain. Temperatures are expected to hover between 24 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the IMD has released a subdivision-wise monsoon forecast, indicating that all four meteorological regions in Maharashtra — Konkan & Goa, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha — are expected to receive above-normal rainfall during the June to September monsoon period.

The IMD forecasts above-normal rainfall over Central India, including Maharashtra, and South Peninsular India this monsoon season. The monsoon core zone, vital for rain-fed agriculture, is also expected to receive increased rainfall. In Maharashtra, Central Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to see the highest rainfall at 110% and 112% of normal levels, respectively, followed by Vidarbha at 109% and Konkan & Goa at 107%. Overall, the state is set for a wetter-than-average monsoon.

The forecast also indicates that Maharashtra is likely to experience above-normal rainfall in June. However, some areas in Konkan, Marathwada, and Vidarbha may receive rainfall amounts closer to the seasonal average.

