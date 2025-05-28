Heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai, Pune on orange alert, 4 districts on red

The weather department, in its latest forecast, has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai and sounded an orange alert for Pune over the next twenty-four hours. This coincides with the monsoon’s early arrival in the city on Monday, nearly fourteen days ahead of its typical onset - marking one of the earliest starts in recent years. The weatherman has also issued a red alert for four districts of the western state: Satara, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Kolhapur.
In the financial capital, Mumbai, the IMD has predicted a cloudy sky with heavy rain. Temperatures are expected to hover between 24 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, the IMD has released a subdivision-wise monsoon forecast, indicating that all four meteorological regions in Maharashtra — Konkan & Goa, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha — are expected to receive above-normal rainfall during the June to September monsoon period.
The IMD forecasts above-normal rainfall over Central India, including Maharashtra, and South Peninsular India this monsoon season. The monsoon core zone, vital for rain-fed agriculture, is also expected to receive increased rainfall. In Maharashtra, Central Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to see the highest rainfall at 110% and 112% of normal levels, respectively, followed by Vidarbha at 109% and Konkan & Goa at 107%. Overall, the state is set for a wetter-than-average monsoon.
The forecast also indicates that Maharashtra is likely to experience above-normal rainfall in June. However, some areas in Konkan, Marathwada, and Vidarbha may receive rainfall amounts closer to the seasonal average.
The five-day weather forecast predicts generally cloudy skies and consistent rainfall across the region. From May 29 to June 2, temperatures are expected to range between 22–30 degrees Celsius. Moderate rain is likely on May 29, followed by light showers on 30 and 31 May. Rainfall is expected to intensify slightly on June 1 and June 2, maintaining wet conditions as temperatures remain stable throughout the period.