Heavy rains lash Mumbai and Thane, IMD issues orange alert | Check Maharashtra forecast

Amid the incessant rains in Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Mumbai and its suburbs on Thursday. The Met department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the financial capital.

Major roads and tracks of a few train stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) – Mumbai, Thane and Palghar – have submerged.

In the past 24 hours, Mumbai received 142.6 mm of rainfall, followed by Raigad district (134.1 mm), Palghar (120.9 mm), Thane (90.3 mm), and Mumbai suburban areas (60.5 mm).

Though the IMD forecast indicates that the intense rainfall is likely to diminish on Friday, the heavy rain is predicted to persist on 21 June and 22 June. In the meantime, Pune is expected to experience significant rainfall on Thursday.

Amid other details, the IMD issued a red warning for Palghar, Ghat of Nashik, and Ghats of Pune, predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday. However, the intense rains would decline, but rains would continue in the coming days.

The IMD also issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik, and the Ghats of Satara. Heavy rainfall is predicted in these regions, and the rains will decrease slightly in the days to come.

Citing the heavy rainfall, authorities have declared holidays for all schools and colleges in five talukas of Raigad district, including Alibaug, Roham Tala, Mahad, and Poladpur.

Weather prediction for other regions: IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places, with extremely heavy falls having been recorded at isolated places over north Konkan, Gujarat Region, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Meghalaya.

According to IMD, heavy rainfall has been recorded at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar, Madhya Maharashtra, Assam, Tripura, Saurashtra, Andaman Islands, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Also, thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds with speed 50-70 kmph were recorded at isolated places over Konkan, Assam, Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra and Gangetic West Bengal.