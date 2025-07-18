Heavy rains lash several parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD issues 'yellow alert' of ‘be aware’

Rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Friday, with the weather department issuing a 'yellow alert' for the national capital.

A 'yellow alert', in the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) colour code, indicates ‘be aware’. The IMD has advised residents to stay alert due to changing weather conditions.

In its latest nowcast, the weather department said that light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30-50 km/h is very likely to occur at many places in Delhi and the NCR region in the coming hours.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to settle around 35 degrees. The relative humidity was 80 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality in Delhi remained in the "satisfactory" category with an air quality index (AQI) reading of 61, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) 9 am bulletin.

