Heavy rains wreak havoc in South Tamil Nadu; Paddy fields submerged, roads flooded, waterfall overflows | Watch
Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu, submerging paddy fields, roads, and bridges. IMD issued a red alert for South Tamil Nadu, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected to continue on December 18.
Paddy fields, roads and bridges were submerged and many residential colonies came under sheets of water as heavy rains wreaked havoc in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts of the state. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert over South Tamil Nadu today i.e. on 18 December. As per IMD, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls (above 204.4 mm) is likely to continue over South Tamil Nadu on December 18."