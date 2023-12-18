Paddy fields, roads and bridges were submerged and many residential colonies came under sheets of water as heavy rains wreaked havoc in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts of the state. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert over South Tamil Nadu today i.e. on 18 December. As per IMD, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls (above 204.4 mm) is likely to continue over South Tamil Nadu on December 18." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena informed reporters on Monday that the rains and flooding were unprecedented and that the Army, Navy, and Air Force had been called upon for assistance. Moreover, he also mentioned that 84 boats had been sent out for rescue and relief efforts, as reported by news agency PTI.

He further added that additional boats have been mobilised for regions such as Thoothukudi and nearby towns of Srivaikundam and Kayalpattinam.

NDRF and State Disaster Response Force personnel, Fire and Rescue Service and police teams evacuated people from heavily inundated localities and housed them in schools and marriage halls.

Southern Railway said traffic has been suspended in the Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur section, between Srivaikuntam and Seydunganallur, as 'the ballast' has been washed away and the track is 'hanging' and water is flowing over the railway tracks. Several train services operated via the southern regions have been fully cancelled, some partially suspended and some trains have been diverted.

A link road to Madurai near Ottapidaram was completely cut off. Water level crossed 4-feet at Ozhuginacheri in Kanyakumari district submerging paddy fields as the Pazahayaru river is in spate.

Residential colonies such as Meenakshi Garden and Railway Colony in Nagercoil were among the residential colonies that witnessed heavy inundation.

Chief Minister MK Stalin said that he has instructed party cadres from the rain-affected districts to assist in the ongoing relief work. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that he is monitoring the relief work and is in contact with officials.

Taking to social media platform, X, Stalin said, “Since yesterday, I have been talking to ministers and high government officials about the condition of the southern districts affected by heavy rains and monitoring the recovery and relief work."

Meanwhile, today, Virudhunagar district had announced holiday for schools today, while the Tamil Nadu government declared holiday for all schools, colleges, private institutions, banks and financial institutions in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts today due to heavy rains.

