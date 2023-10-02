A video making rounds on social media shows a serpentine queue of vehicles in the route of Nandi Hills, one of the popular weekend getaways near Bengaluru. This prompted social media users to point out the “utter chaos" and lack of traffic management.

Nandi Hills, known for its lush green environs, is frequently flocked in by Bengaluru residents on weekends. The footfall of holidayers sharply surges in cases of long weekends. With Gandhi Jayanti falling on October 3, following the weekend, the number of tourists heading to the destination was expected to go up. In the clip shared by a user on X, it could be seen that the vehicles are almost at a standstill, and some of the commuters are themselves trying to find a way out. Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

“There is utter chaos. The traffic movement should be regulated by the authorities. One must also think about the huge inconvenience faced by the locals of the region," a user on X commented.

“Why would they allow that many vehicles to go up the hills despite the heavy traffic? Should have been stopped at the base," another internet user posted.

A third X user claimed that he returned from the hills after waiting in the queue for more than an hour. “We got stuck there. This traffic jam can be easily avoided if people follow lane rules," he posted.

In a lighter vein, a social media user said this is one of the reasons why he would advise Indians to explore opportunities abroad.