Heavy vehicles bear outsized PM2.5 footprint, says govt study

New Delhi: Heavy-duty trucks and buses comprise just 2.5-3% of vehicles on India's roads but account for about 35-36% of transport-related fine particulate matter (PM2.5) emissions, according to a study by the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH). The findings strengthen the case for tighter emission standards and faster fleet modernization, both being key to the government's proposed BS VII framework.

Transport emissions include pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO), hydrocarbons (HC), nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter. But experts say it is fine particulate matter (PM2.5) that poses the greatest public health risk as it can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream.

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"According to our study, heavy-duty vehicles represent only around 2.5-3% of our vehicle strength. But when we look at the real concern among pollutants—PM2.5—the contribution of trucks and buses is disproportionately high, which is almost beyond one-third, probably 35-36%," Mahmood Ahmed, additional secretary in MoRTH said at an event.

India has recorded sales of 7.36 million buses and trucks till date, the government's Vahan dashboard for vehicle registrations showed.

Diesel-powered trucks and buses emit significantly higher levels of particulate matter than most passenger vehicles due to their larger engines, heavier loads and longer operating hours. Studies have consistently shown that heavy-duty diesel vehicles are among the largest contributors to transport-related PM2.5 emissions, despite their relatively small share of the overall vehicle population.

The findings reinforce the need for targeted interventions, including faster fleet modernization, stricter emission standards, adoption of cleaner fuels, diesel particulate filters (DPFs), and accelerated electrification of commercial vehicles, said Ahmed.

He added that the government is working on various strategies, including BS VII framework, to reduce emissions. “We are evaluating individual vehicle categories and specific pollutants as part of the BS VII framework. The focus is not only on tightening emission limits but also on improving testing methodologies to ensure they better reflect real-world driving conditions,” the official said.

The government is also pursuing a technology-neutral strategy to reduce transport emissions, backing electric vehicles (EVs), flex-fuel engines and green hydrogen while accelerating fleet modernization through voluntary incentives rather than blanket bans.

Holistic approach The government is "not placing everything in a single basket," said the official, adding that consumers should ultimately determine which technology succeeds, while the ministry's role is only to create an enabling regulatory framework for all clean mobility options.

"We are aware of the fact that there are still few gaps left in this, so that's why we are starting working back again with the vehicle scrapping policy, the fleet modernization. We realize that the fleet itself needs to be modernized, and the way to go is not punitive measures, it's not dictating that from a certain day or date these vehicles will not run, or from a certain day fuel will be denied to a certain category of vehicles," Ahmed added.

The ministry is also tightening pollution control measures by overhauling the Pollution Under Control (PUC) regime. Proposed reforms include geo-tagging vehicles during testing, encrypting emissions data, eliminating manual data entry and redesigning testing equipment to curb fraudulent certification.

Evidence and solutions As per a report by The Air Pollution Action Group (A-PAG) in collaboration with IIT Delhi and The Energy and Resources Institute (Teri), the transport sector contributes about 18-24% of PM2.5 concentrations in Delhi. Within this, freight vehicles—particularly heavy trucks—account for a disproportionate share of emissions due to their diesel fuel use, ageing fleet profiles and high operational intensity, said the report, Towards Cleaner Freight in Delhi: Assessing Interstate Truck Emissions and Mitigation Strategies.

Delhi’s status as a major logistics hub, with substantial interstate truck traffic daily, further compounds this challenge. Despite multiple policy measures being introduced over the years, the absence of reliable, granular data has continued to constrain effective intervention.

“For the first time, we have a detailed, ground-truthed picture of Delhi’s interstate truck movement. Importantly, the report goes beyond diagnosis and identifies where interventions can be most effective, which vehicles to prioritize, and the impact different measures could deliver. This provides a strong evidence base for targeted action at scale,” said Kritika Choudhary, head of strategy at A-PAG.

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The report finds that approximately 16,900 heavy-duty vehicles enter Delhi each day and characterizes their composition and operational patterns. Key findings include: HDVs (heavy duty vehicles) account for 23% of total daily transport emissions and their share increases significantly to 61% during early morning and nighttime hours. It also identifies four toll plazas—Kundli, Rajokri, Badarpur and Tikri—that could influence over 50% of all truck entries into the city.