Helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi makes 'rough' landing, rescue team rush to spot
Iran operates various helicopters but faces challenges due to international sanctions, which hinder parts procurement. Its military air fleet mostly predates the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
One of the helicopters in a group carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made a rough landing, and rescue teams are on the way to the site of the incident, reports Reuters, citing Iran's interior minister. Raisi was travelling in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province.