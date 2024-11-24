Hemant Soren stakes claim to form government, to take oath as Jharkhand CM on November 28

Hemant Soren submitted his resignation to Governor Santosh Gangwar on Sunday, claiming to form a new government after a clean sweep in the assembly elections. He will take oath as CM on November 28.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated24 Nov 2024, 04:45 PM IST
Hemant Soren presented a letter of support from his alliance partners to Governor Santosh Gangwar and will be sworn in as Chief Minister on November 28.
Hemant Soren presented a letter of support from his alliance partners to Governor Santosh Gangwar and will be sworn in as Chief Minister on November 28.(PTI)

Jharkhand: JMM chief Hemant Soren on Sunday met Governor of Jharkhand Santosh Gangwar and submitted his resignation from the post of Jharkhand Chief Minister as he staked claim to form the new government in the state. Moments later, leaders of the INDIA bloc unanimously elected him as the legislature party leader.

Hemant Soren handed over the letter of support of alliance partners to Governor Santosh Gangwar, a day after JMM-led alliance steered the INDIA bloc to victory with 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly. Meanwhile, BJP-led NDA which managed to garner only 24 seats. 

Also Read | Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s Hemant Soren to take oath as CM on Nov 26

“The Mahagathbandhan met the Governor and I have resigned as the CM. We have handed over letter of support of alliance partners to the Governor and staked claim to form the government,” said Soren.

Also Read | Jharkhand Election Results Highlights: Soren says ’we passed exam of democracy’

He added that the oath-taking ceremony will be held on November 28. JMM chief, who made history by ousting anti-incumbency that was witnessed since the formation of the state in 2000, will be sworn in as the 14th Chief Minister of the state.

Earlier in the day, JMM executive president Hemant Soren convened INDIA bloc meeting. As can be seen in the video footage given below, INDIA bloc leaders at Hemant Soren's residence.

BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom lost to Hemant Soren by a margin of 39,791 votes in Barhait seat. The JMM chief retained the Barhait seat by securing 95,612 votes, while BJP candidate stood second in the vote tally with 55,821 votes.

Hemant Soren in his victory address through a post on X had said, "Greetings to all people of Jharkhand, let us walk together and take resolve for building Golden Jharkhand."

Also Read | Jharkhand Election Result: Hemant Soren wins Barhait seat by 39,791 votes

Acknowledging that the state sidelined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said, “Winning is in the hands of the public. We have got the mandate of the people. In a democracy, people are always superior. We have got the mandate of the public. We do not care about those making allegations against us," reported ANI. INDIA bloc needs to focus on the work that needs to be done, he added.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Nov 2024, 04:45 PM IST
Business NewsNewsHemant Soren stakes claim to form government, to take oath as Jharkhand CM on November 28

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,655.00810.00
      Chennai
      79,661.00810.00
      Delhi
      79,813.00810.00
      Kolkata
      79,665.00810.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.