Hemant Soren submitted his resignation to Governor Santosh Gangwar on Sunday, claiming to form a new government after a clean sweep in the assembly elections. He will take oath as CM on November 28.

Jharkhand: JMM chief Hemant Soren on Sunday met Governor of Jharkhand Santosh Gangwar and submitted his resignation from the post of Jharkhand Chief Minister as he staked claim to form the new government in the state. Moments later, leaders of the INDIA bloc unanimously elected him as the legislature party leader. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hemant Soren handed over the letter of support of alliance partners to Governor Santosh Gangwar, a day after JMM-led alliance steered the INDIA bloc to victory with 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly. Meanwhile, BJP-led NDA which managed to garner only 24 seats.

“The Mahagathbandhan met the Governor and I have resigned as the CM. We have handed over letter of support of alliance partners to the Governor and staked claim to form the government," said Soren. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He added that the oath-taking ceremony will be held on November 28. JMM chief, who made history by ousting anti-incumbency that was witnessed since the formation of the state in 2000, will be sworn in as the 14th Chief Minister of the state.

Earlier in the day, JMM executive president Hemant Soren convened INDIA bloc meeting. As can be seen in the video footage given below, INDIA bloc leaders at Hemant Soren's residence.

BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom lost to Hemant Soren by a margin of 39,791 votes in Barhait seat. The JMM chief retained the Barhait seat by securing 95,612 votes, while BJP candidate stood second in the vote tally with 55,821 votes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hemant Soren in his victory address through a post on X had said, "Greetings to all people of Jharkhand, let us walk together and take resolve for building Golden Jharkhand."

Acknowledging that the state sidelined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said, “Winning is in the hands of the public. We have got the mandate of the people. In a democracy, people are always superior. We have got the mandate of the public. We do not care about those making allegations against us," reported ANI. INDIA bloc needs to focus on the work that needs to be done, he added.