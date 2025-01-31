Hera Pheri 3: Priyadarshan confirms to return with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal

Filmmaker Priyadarshan announced that he would be returning to the Hera Pheri franchise on the day of his 68th birthday. Priyadarshan would mark his return with the third instalment of the film. The third instalment will be sequel to Neeraj Vora directorial Phir Hera Pheri while the first was helmed by Priyadarshan himself.

Taking to social media platform X, Priyadarshan on Thursday stated, “Thank you so much for your wishes Akshay . In return I would like to give you a gift , I’m willing to do Hera Pheri 3."

Tagging the lead actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal of the first part ‘Hera Pheri,’ he stated, "Are you ready @akshaykumar, @SunielVShetty and @SirPareshRawal?” This post has gone viral and amassed over 6.45 lakh views, 6.5 lakh likes and several comments.

Akshay Kumar's birthday message This post was in response to Akshay Kumar's birthday message that said, “Happy Birthday, Priyan Sir! What better way to celebrate than by spending the day on a haunted set, surrounded by ghosts…both real and unpaid extras? Thank you for being a mentor, and the only person who can make chaos look like a masterpiece. May your day be filled with fewer retakes. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead!”

Reacting to this major announcement, Akshay Kumar shared a GIF from his film Welcome where his character Rajiv can be seen saying “Miracle! Miracle!” The 57-year-old actor wrote, "Sir!!! Your birthday and I got the best gift of my life. Chalo karte hain phir thodi hera pheri :) @SirPareshRawal @SunielVShetty @priyadarshandir"

In an interview, the filmmaker had said that he changed his decision over his refusal to return to ‘Hera Pheri’ franchise because of the pressure.

Social media reaction Social media users reacted with memes, jokes and great anticipation for the movie. Expressing excitement a user stated, “I am die heartedly ready for this moment WEN WEN.” Another user remarked, “Wow, if this happens, that will break the records, and the Internet will be down.”

A third user wrote, “Big expectations from this sir, hope this has loads and loads of fun and is a worthy sequel. Excited.” A fourth user commented, “Is this real or I'm still in the dream.” A fifth user replied, “A real comedy that a family with toddlers can enjoy without being awkward at any scene.”