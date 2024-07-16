Here Are the Key Takeaways From Powell’s Interview With David Rubenstein

Here are the key takeaways from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s interview on Monday with David Rubenstein at the Economic Club of Washington DC:

(Bloomberg) -- Here are the key takeaways from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s interview on Monday with David Rubenstein at the Economic Club of Washington DC: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To access the full TOPLive blog, click here to read on the Terminal and here online.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!