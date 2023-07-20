Here are the top 5 upcoming airports in India that will elevate the country's aviation profile

1/6The Indian aviation industry is undergoing a significant transformation with the government's focus on easing air travel and developing world-class infrastructure. Jyotiraditya Scindia stated that India aims to have 200 airports within the next five years. In nine years, PM Modi-led government has made 74 airports operational, bringing the total to 148.

2/6Noida International Airport - Jewar, Uttar Pradesh - This greenfield airport project is the biggest airport project in India and is expected to ease the high traffic load at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. Developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, its first phase is anticipated to be operational by 2024, initially with two runways and a capacity to handle 12 million passengers. Eventually, it will expand to become a 60 million passenger airport, improving connectivity between Noida, Western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and NCR.

3/6Bhogapuram International Airport - Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh - Owned by GMR Group, the airport is the first major airport in Visakhapatnam, replacing the existing airport, which is run by the Indian Navy. Construction began in 2023, and the new airport is expected to be completed by early 2025 with a 6 million passenger capacity in Phase 1.

4/6Shivamogga Airport - Shimoga, Karnataka- Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27, 2023, the airport's commercial operations are scheduled to begin from August 11, 2023. This will be the first airport in Karnataka operated by the state government and run by the Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

5/6Navi Mumbai International Airport - Mumbai, Maharashtra- This project will work alongside the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, easing the load on Mumbai Airport. With domestic, international, and cargo terminals, the Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to handle 25 million passengers per year once the first phase is operational by 2025.