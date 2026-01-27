Here in one Kyiv apartment building, they are freezing—but not giving up
Anastasiia Malenko , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 27 Jan 2026, 03:42 pm IST
Summary
Russian attacks on energy infrastructure have plunged much of the country into darkness and cold but haven’t broken its resilience.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
KYIV, Ukraine—Iryna Tkhoryk knew things were really bad in her cozy, three-room apartment here when frost formed on the inside handle of her balcony door, and she could see her own breath.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story