Here is the updated list of 13 Maharatna companies with the new addition of OIL

13 Photos . Updated: 05 Aug 2023, 02:30 PM IST

As of 2023, India has 13 Maharatna companies, whic... moreAs of 2023, India has 13 Maharatna companies, which are among the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) listed by the government. Oil India Limited was elevated as to the Maharatna status on recommendation from the Finance ministry of India government on August 3.

1/13Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited(BHEL) is an engineering and manufacturing company. It plays a vital role in various industries by providing design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning, and servicing for a diverse range of products and services. With a vast portfolio of more than 180 product offerings, BHEL caters to the crucial sectors of the economy.

2/13Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is a government-owned public sector undertaking, under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. BPCL operates three refineries located in Bina, Kochi, and Mumbai. It is the second-largest government-owned downstream oil producer in India, with its operations supervised by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

3/13Coal India Limited (CIL) is a major central public sector undertaking owned by the Ministry of Coal, Government of India. Its headquarters are located in Kolkata. CIL holds the distinction of being the largest government-owned coal producer globally and is also the seventh largest employer, with a workforce of nearly 272,000 employees.

4/13GAIL (India) Limited, formerly known as Gas Authority of India Ltd., is a central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. The company operates in various business segments, including natural gas, liquid hydrocarbon, liquefied petroleum gas transmission, petrochemical, city gas distribution, renewable energy (solar & wind), exploration and production, petrochemicals, GAILTEL, and electricity generation. GAIL was bestowed with the prestigious MahaRatna status by the Government of India on 1st February 2013.

5/13Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), also known as HP, is a subsidiary of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), which is under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. The company's headquarters are located in Mumbai. On 24th October 2019, HPCL was designated as a Maharatna company.

6/13Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), known as IndianOil, is an Indian multinational oil and gas company owned by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. The company's headquarters are based in New Delhi. IndianOil's operations are monitored by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. It is recognised as the largest government-owned oil producer in India, leading in terms of capacity and revenue.

7/13NTPC Limited, formerly known as National Thermal Power Corporation, is a central Public Sector Undertaking in India, owned by the Ministry of Power and the Government of India. The company is primarily involved in the generation of electricity and related activities. Its headquarters are located in New Delhi. NTPC's main function is the generation and distribution of electricity to State Electricity Boards in India.

8/13The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is an Indian central public sector undertaking owned by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. Its headquarters are situated in New Delhi. Established on 14th August 1956 by the Government of India. It accounts for approximately 70 percent of India's domestic production of crude oil and about 84 percent of natural gas. In November 2010, the Government of India awarded ONGC the prestigious Maharatna status.

9/13Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC) is a significant Indian central public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Power, Government of India. Established in 1986, it serves as the financial backbone of the Indian power sector. PFC's net worth as of 30th September 2018 stands at INR 383 billion. It holds the distinction of being the 8th highest profit-making Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) according to the Department of Public Enterprises Survey for FY 2017–18. PFC is India's largest Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and the country's largest infrastructure finance PSU. On 12th October 2021, the Government raised PFC's status from 'Navratna' to 'Maharatna' PSU.

10/13Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is a significant Indian central public sector undertaking owned by the Ministry of Power, Government of India. Its primary focus is on the transmission of bulk power across various states in India. The company's headquarters are located in Gurugram. Power Grid plays a crucial role in the power sector as it transmits approximately 50% of the total power generated in India through its extensive transmission network.

11/13REC Limited, formerly known as Rural Electrification Corporation Limited, is a subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC), which in turn is owned by the Ministry of Power, Government of India. REC's primary function is to finance and support power projects throughout India. It offers loans to various entities, including Central/State Sector Power Utilities, State Electricity Boards, Rural Electric Cooperatives, NGOs, and Private Power Developers.

12/13Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is a central public sector undertaking headquartered in New Delhi, India. It operates under the ownership of the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, and has a significant annual turnover of ₹ 105,398 crore (US$13 billion) for the fiscal year 2022-23. Founded on 24th January 1973, with a substantial annual production of 18.29 million metric tons, it holds the distinction of being the largest government-owned steel producer.