We are at the doorstep of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. With chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, AI chatbots have started taking a centre stage in our lives. From writing assignments for students to breaking down complex concepts into simple words, AI is everyone.

According to a JP Morgan research, generative AI models are capable of driving a new source of disruption which can have a combination of headwinds and tailwinds for IT service companies. The research says that AI chatbots will help boost productivity, and widen employability, contrary to the fear of job loss. The models will also drive down the costs, ‘creating a new area for change management projects’.

“Generative AI can be a productivity booster (such as libraries, tools and dev resources and simplify low end code), bringing down costs that can be retained by vendors early in the cycle with less mature clients. This can also eventually create a new area of work for firms in implementing this tech on enterprise technology stacks," it says.

However, like other technology, AI is not free from challenges. These ‘come from a fresh new deflationary driver in managed services projects, and the need for retraining staff made redundant,’ the research says.

One such down point of AI generative models is threat on pricing. JP Morgan research says that generative AI can be a deflation driver in the near term on legacy services and generally on pricing, necessitate staff retraining and can drive loss of competitiveness.

“There have been several historical drivers of productivity that have ended up being deflationary drivers on pricing over the last 20 years," the research adds.

It says that many enterprises have experimented with OpenAI and GPT3 over the past year and several service providers are already working on projects involving ChatGPT/GPT3. Consulting heritage firms like Accenture and Deloitte and digital native firms are likely to gain share over Indian Techs in near term with such changes. While those with stronger graduate hiring and training infrastructure such as Infosys and TCS are likely to retrain staff faster than smaller peers, it says.