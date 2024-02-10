Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif won National and Provincial Assembly seats in Lahore, the Election Commission of Pakistan reported.

The center stage was occupied by the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's party and candidates backed by ex-prime minister Imran Khan in these general elections and both leaders claimed victory separately.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has not yet announced the final poll results but both former Pakistani prime ministers and bitter rivals Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan on Friday declared victory in elections even as the counting of votes continued in Pakistan on Saturday.

Voting concluded in Pakistan for parliamentary elections on Thursday, February 8 at 5 pm amidst escalating militant attacks and allegations of electoral misconduct.

Netizens were strong to react to the news of both leading parties declaring victory amid speculations of rigging at general elections. Social media users were quick to respond with memes, jokes and satires while critically analysing the situation.

One social media user on social media platform X said, “Imran Khan has married 3 times and is very interested in girls, that is why Muslim girls of Pakistan like Imran Khan very much. Even Muslim girls are betraying their families to vote for Imran Khan."