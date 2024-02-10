Here's how netizens reacted to Pakistan Election result with memes, jokes and satires: 'Pakistan Army has never won….'
Nawaz Sharif's party and candidates backed by Imran Khan claimed victory in the general elections, even as vote counting continued in Pakistan while netizens responded with memes and jokes.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif won National and Provincial Assembly seats in Lahore, the Election Commission of Pakistan reported.
Second user tweeted an image of vote count of the two main leading political parties of the country with the tags ‘before ’ and ‘after.’
A third user gave a meme on vote counting stating, “ELECTION COMMISSION OF PAKISTAN COUNTING PMLN VOTES."
Another user gave a satirical message, "Pakistan Army has never won any war and never lost any election." Winning streak continues.
A social media user shared a sarcastic meme with reference to Imran Khan's AI generated victory speech.
The United States, Britain and the European Union on Friday expressed concerns about Pakistan's electoral process and urged a probe into reported irregularities amid speculations of rigging. Professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University in US tweeted, “Sikandar Raja, Pakistan's Chief Election Commissioner (ECP): “Elections will be free and fair. Voters will be free to cast their vote for their chosen candidate." Raja is delusional. PAK’S ELECTION = A FARCE PAK = THIRD WORLD."