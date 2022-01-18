Here's how new electric bus will help Delhi residents

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched the first electric bus with a promising of adding 300 more e-buses by April-end. With this Delhi has become the sixth city in the country to start electric buses after Gujarat, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, respectively. CM Kejriwal said 2000 electric buses will be procured by the government in the coming years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched the first electric bus with a promising of adding 300 more e-buses by April-end. With this Delhi has become the sixth city in the country to start electric buses after Gujarat, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, respectively. CM Kejriwal said 2000 electric buses will be procured by the government in the coming years.

Created by JBM Auto LTD, the bus is also equipped with CCTV cameras, two-way central command, and control centre (CCC) at Kashmere Gate, 10 panic buttons in each bus, and a hooter. Besides, these buses have kneeling ramps for differently-abled passengers and special pink seats for women passengers. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Created by JBM Auto LTD, the bus is also equipped with CCTV cameras, two-way central command, and control centre (CCC) at Kashmere Gate, 10 panic buttons in each bus, and a hooter. Besides, these buses have kneeling ramps for differently-abled passengers and special pink seats for women passengers. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Here is how the e-bus will help Delhi residents? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Here is how the e-bus will help Delhi residents? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The electric bus will help in combating the air pollution in the city. It is a zero-emission bus that makes almost no sound. The first e-bus in the DTC fleet comes with zero tailpipe emissions. It is the first batch of 300 electric buses that will be inducted under DTC, the city government said.

The e-bus can be charged within one to one-and-half hours on a fast charger. It can run for a minimum of 120 km in one charge.

The entire public transport bus fleet is available on Google Maps, allowing commuters to plan their journeys and track the buses at any time. Delhi Government's One Delhi app can also be used to book tickets in less than a minute.

The electric bus will operate on route No.E-44, from DTC's Indraprastha (IP) Depot via ITO, AGCR, Tilak Marg, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, Janpath, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithvi Raj Road, Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS, Ring Road, South Extension, Ashram, Bhogal, Jangpura, India Gate, High Court, Pragati Maidan and will be terminated at IP Depot.

The fleet of 300 e-buses will run from Mundela Kalan (100 buses), Rajghat (50), and Rohini Sector 37 (150 buses) bus depots.

The electric bus will help in combating the air pollution in the city. It is a zero-emission bus that makes almost no sound. The first e-bus in the DTC fleet comes with zero tailpipe emissions. It is the first batch of 300 electric buses that will be inducted under DTC, the city government said.

The e-bus can be charged within one to one-and-half hours on a fast charger. It can run for a minimum of 120 km in one charge.

The entire public transport bus fleet is available on Google Maps, allowing commuters to plan their journeys and track the buses at any time. Delhi Government's One Delhi app can also be used to book tickets in less than a minute.

The electric bus will operate on route No.E-44, from DTC's Indraprastha (IP) Depot via ITO, AGCR, Tilak Marg, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, Janpath, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithvi Raj Road, Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS, Ring Road, South Extension, Ashram, Bhogal, Jangpura, India Gate, High Court, Pragati Maidan and will be terminated at IP Depot.

The fleet of 300 e-buses will run from Mundela Kalan (100 buses), Rajghat (50), and Rohini Sector 37 (150 buses) bus depots. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}