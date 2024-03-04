Here's how SBI employee robbed gold worth ₹3 crore from bank's locker: ‘Lockers have 2 keys, can be….’
The Mumbai branch of State Bank of India (SBI) witnessed a robbery by one of its employees when 4 kgs of gold worth ₹3 crore went missing. SBI’s Personal Banking branch in Mulund West had given gold loans worth ₹1.94 crore, which is around 65 percent of the value of the mortgaged gold ornaments, police informed.