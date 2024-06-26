Here’s what $200 billion in covid money did for students

The federal government sent nearly $200 billion to U.S. schools in the past few years to help address Covid-era learning challenges. Now the first studies are out showing what the money accomplished—and hinting at what could happen when it goes away this fall.
The money helped students gain some academic ground and made the biggest difference for the nation’s poorest schools, which received the most money, according to two studies released Wednesday. Schools spent on summer programming, tutoring, additional staff, and building upgrades, among other things.
But the overall impact of the federal money was modest, and the remaining dollars won’t be enough to get students back to where they were before the pandemic, the researchers projected. The findings come as the money is running out and some schools are cutting academic-recovery programs.
“The pandemic dollars helped with recovery, but the recovery won’t be done," said Tom Kane, a Harvard University professor and co-author of one of the new studies.
The billions came from three federal aid packages: two passed during Donald Trump’s term in the White House and a third, the American Rescue Plan, which was championed by President Biden.
This was dramatically more money than the federal government sends to schools in a typical year, but the total boost to school coffers was more modest because federal funding remains a small portion of their budgets.
School districts’ use of the money proved difficult to track precisely, but school-spending plans indicate that academic recovery programs, staffing and facilities were priorities, according to an analysis by the company Burbio.
Chris Young, the principal of a high school in Vermont, said he hired a social worker, a counselor and teachers to work with students who were struggling and an administrator to support new teachers. As the federal money winds down, Young said funding from the state and local towns will help his school avoid cuts.
Pat Brantley, chief executive of the Friendship charter schools in Washington, D.C., said the network’s schools have expanded summer, Saturday and after-school programming. In addition to a regular teacher, many reading classes had two other staff members to work with children who are struggling. She credits the money for helping students make a strong academic recovery across the network’s 15 campuses.
But Brantley said that next year students will return with fewer staff members dedicated to helping learning recovery and fewer spots in extended-learning programs. The need is still there, she said.
“I am very anxious," she said. “We are going to make sure that we focus all of the resources that we have on ensuring that our students can continue to make steady progress."
Eric Hanushek—an education researcher at the Hoover Institution, a conservative-leaning, Stanford University-based think tank—said the results of Covid spending have been underwhelming. Some schools might have spent the money well, but others failed to give priority to academic recovery. “The average here is very misleading," he said of the new research.
One study, by a team of researchers from Harvard, Stanford and Dartmouth, compared two sets of school districts. Both groups had similar academic results before the pandemic and then similar drops in learning through 2022. One set of schools received much more Covid aid, in part due to quirks in the funding formula.
The schools—which spent nearly $3,000 more in Covid money per student—recovered at a faster rate. The higher-spending districts made up 50% of math learning loss through the spring of 2023, compared with less than 15% in the districts that got less money.
Test scores at high-poverty school systems remained behind their prepandemic levels, but the results would have been worse without the federal aid, the researchers concluded. “It helped undo some of the inequality produced by the pandemic," said Sean Reardon, a Stanford University professor and study co-author.
Another study, released Wednesday by researchers at the University of Washington, also found a link between learning gains in math and Covid funding.
Some school systems are still determining how steep the funding falloff will be as the federal aid ends. Officials at the school district in Harrisburg, Pa., are hoping for more money as state lawmakers hash out a budget. The district is currently moving forward under the assumption that it will receive half of what the governor has proposed.
That “definitely will help us be able to continue much of the programming and the resources that we have for our students." said Marcia Stokes, the district’s chief financial officer.
