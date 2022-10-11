The Delhi government’s think tank DDC recommends ‘plug and play’ model, ‘low lease rentals’ and a ‘single-window facility’ in its electronic city blueprint
The Delhi government’s think tank, Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) has recommended the "plug and play" model, low lease rentals and a single-window facility in its blueprint of a proposed electronic city. The blueprint was handed over to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and the recommendations were made for starting the production at the earliest.
According to the government statement, the blueprint also proposes setting up an “electronics design village" in Delhi to house global independent design houses, start-ups and original design manufacturers.
The electronic city is proposed to be set up at Baprola. It was announced by the Arvind Kejriwal government in its budget for 2022-23 and the proposal is expected to create 80,000 job opportunities.
The detailed blueprint for the electronic city was submitted to make Delhi a preferred destination for electronics industry with a dedicated Electronic System Design, Manufacturing and Refurbishment Policy 2022-27, the statement said.
The blueprint was developed by DDC after wide-ranging stakeholder consultations, industry visits and a detailed analysis of the policy landscape across India. It will pave the way for making Delhi a global design and innovation hub for the electronics industry, said DDC vice chairman Jasmine Shah.
The DDC blueprint recommends development of a world-class electronic city at Baprola in southwest Delhi. It proposes a Delhi Electronics System Design, Manufacturing, and Refurbishment (ESDMR) Policy 2022–27 so that Delhi can be made a preferred destination for top electronics design, manufacturing, and refurbishment companies in India and globally.
"Through the upcoming Delhi ESDMR policy, we are sure we will be able to encourage foreign and domestic companies in the electronics industry to set up new research, design, manufacturing and service centres in Delhi," Manish Sisodia said.
The policy aims to establish Delhi as a preferred destination for the booming electronics industry, estimated at 2.9 trillion US dollars globally, by offering competitive infrastructure and a favourable policy environment for various industry segments, it said.
DDC has recommended public-private partnership (PPP) model wherein the Delhi government partners with a real estate developer to develop, manage, and maintain the Electronic City on 81 acres of land in Baprola, it said.
When the Urban Extension Roadway-II is completed, the Electronic City will be around 20 minutes away from the Delhi Airport. Some major national highways such as NH-1, NH-10, NH-8, and NH-2 would also be closer.
