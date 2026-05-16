Here’s what science tells us about the risks of hantavirus

Dr. Josh Schiffer, an infectious-disease modeler and physician at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, says the study makes clear that Andes hantavirus can be transmitted through the air. It remains unknown whether the transmission is through droplets—typically emitted when someone sneezes or coughs—or aerosols, which are smaller and can be emitted and inhaled from talking or even breathing and linger in the air for hours. Aerosols contributed to the quick spread of Covid-19.