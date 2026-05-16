I knew hantavirus had reached a tipping point when my own 12-year-old called out to us after bedtime to ask: “What is hantavirus, and do we have to worry about it?”
Here’s what science tells us about the risks of hantavirus
SummaryThe rare virus has a high fatality rate and can spread through the air, research shows, though it is easier to contain than Covid-19.
I knew hantavirus had reached a tipping point when my own 12-year-old called out to us after bedtime to ask: “What is hantavirus, and do we have to worry about it?”