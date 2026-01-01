How’d you like 2025? Remember Liberation Day, warring in Ukraine and Gaza, AI mania, Warren Buffett’s retirement—oh, and a new Pope? Will this year be as momentous? Of course. The particulars, though, are anyone’s guess. To that end, here are my highly personal and highly opinionated predictions for 2026. Happy to reconvene 365 days hence to see how I did.
Here’s what will surely happen in 2026. Unless it doesn’t.
SummaryFrom the next Fed chair to the AI trade, here’s what investors should expect this year.
