Here’s what will surely happen in 2026. Unless it doesn’t.

And Finally, the Market. Unlike the usual prognosticators (“It will go up unless it goes down, where do I send my bill?”), I’m going to go out on a limb and say the market goes…down. Not that much, just like around 6260.85 for the S&P 500, which is a 10% haircut. I feel like the bull has been running on fumes a bit lately, and as markets guru and “Camp Kotok” founder Dave Kotok notes, between the administration messing with the economy’s biggest industry, healthcare, and brewing labor shortages, growth will surely be hindered. I also chuckled when I saw this eye-popping Bloomberg headline: “Every Wall Street Analyst Now Predicts a Stock Rally in 2026.” The article notes that the analysts are betting that “the U.S. stock market will rally in 2026 for a fourth straight year, marking the longest winning streak in nearly two decades.” Let them zig, I will zag. But of course, you’re welcome to beat me up 12 months from now if I’m wrong. No one will be happier lying in their hospital bed than yours truly.