Here’s what will surely happen in 2026. Unless it doesn’t.

Kevins for Fed Chair. Nope. Not going to happen. Meaning I see neither Kevin Hassett nor Kevin Warsh becoming chairman of the Federal Reserve in May. Remember that President Donald Trump—our reality TV veteran overlord—loves nothing more than to keep us all guessing and then, poof, picking a wild card. Who gets the nod? Look for Scott Bessent (not so wild) or Fed governor Chris Waller (hat tip to Jeff Sonenfeld of Yale) to get tabbed.