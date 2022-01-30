Several states and union territories have decided to reopen schools and higher educational institutes in February due to the gradual decline in the Covid-19 cases across the country. From early January onwards, state governments had shut educational institutions due to the Omicron variant of coronavirus. However, as the virus has begun to fade in India, states such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and others have decided to resume class with students, teaching, and the non-teaching staff taking all safety measures and following Covid-19 protocol.

Here's a list of states/ union territories reopening schools, colleges, and universities from February:

Maharashtra: In almost all districts of Maharashtra, schools and colleges have already reopened, but in Pune, the classes will begin from February 1. In Pune, the schools will reopen for half-day for Classes 1 to 8 while for Classes 9 to 10 it will run as per schedule.

Tamil Nadu: Schools in Tamil Nadu will reopen from Classes 1-12 from February 1. Besides, universities and colleges will also be allowed to reopen from February 1. However, playschools, LKG, and UKG will remain shut.

Haryana: All government and private schools in Haryana for Classes 10, 11, and 12 will be reopened from February 1.

Karnataka: In the state's capital Bengaluru, the schools will be reopened from January 31.

Rajasthan: Here, the schools will reopen for classes 10-12 from February 1. And, on February 10, classes 6-9 will be resumed in physical mode.

Telangana: All educational institutes will resume the classes in offline mode from February 1.

Bihar: The schools will remain shut till February 6. The state government will decide on the resumption of classes soon, depending upon the Covid-19 situation.

Uttar Pradesh: The UP government has decided to shut schools till February 15

