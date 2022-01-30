Here's when schools, colleges re-opening in your states; All you need to know

Several states and union territories have decided to reopen schools and higher educational institutes in February due to the gradual decline in the Covid-19 cases across the country. From early January onwards, state governments had shut educational institutions due to the Omicron variant of coronavirus. However, as the virus has begun to fade in India, states such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and others have decided to resume class with students, teaching, and the non-teaching staff taking all safety measures and following Covid-19 protocol.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}