It is always a good time to buy an iPhone. But, it only gets better when you get a sweet deal. The new entrant with iPhone 2022 series - Apple iPhone 14 Plus is available with up to ₹13,000 discount on Flipkart right now. Launched at a starting price of ₹89,900, the phone’s 128GB storage model is available at a discounted price of ₹76,999 on the e-tailer’s site. This translates to a flat discount of ₹12,901 on the retail price.

Flipkart is giving an additional discount of ₹1,000 with Kotak Bank debit and credit card non EMI transactions. As per Flipkart listing page, buyers of iPhone 14 Plus can get exchange discounts of ₹21,400. If you are looking for easy purchase options, then the e-tailer is also giving EMI offers as well. Debit card EMI for Apple iPhone 14 Plus starts at ₹6,914 per month.

The smartphone comes in five colour variants. These are Midnight Black, Blue, Starlight, Purple and Product Red colour options.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus features

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inches display with sleek aerospace grade aluminium design. It is powered by A15 Bionic chip and runs on iOS 16 out-of-the-box. The handset comes with updated internal design for thermal performance, Super Retina XDR OLED screens, 1200 nits of peak HDR brightness and Dolby Vision.

For optics, the smartphone has a 12MP primary lens, featuring a larger sensor and larger pixels, a new 12MP front TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture for low-light performance. Apple has introduced a new Action mode for smooth video that adjusts shakes, motion, and vibrations when video is being captured in the middle of the action.