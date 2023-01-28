Here's you chance to buy Apple iPhone 14 Plus with up to 13,000 off

It is always a good time to buy an iPhone. But, it only gets better when you get a sweet deal. The new entrant with iPhone 2022 series - Apple iPhone 14 Plus is available with up to ₹13,000 discount on Flipkart right now. Launched at a starting price of ₹89,900, the phone’s 128GB storage model is available at a discounted price of ₹76,999 on the e-tailer’s site. This translates to a flat discount of ₹12,901 on the retail price.

