‘HEY FASCIST! CATCH!’ — Message shooter Tyler Robinson scrawled on ammo that killed Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk's shooter, Tyler Robinson had engraved fascists messages on the ammunition he used to kill the 31-year-old Trump ally, Utah Governor Cox revealed on Friday.

“HEY FASCIST! CATCH!” was engraved on Robinson's ammunition, said Cox, while addressing a press conference.

The details about the ammunition were revealed hours after Donald Trump announced Charlie Kirk's shooter's arrest.

Earlier, a bolt-action rifle, likely used by the shooter was recovered.

Bolt-action rifle recovered On Thursday, authorities had recovered a rifle they believe was used to shoot Kirk. Identified as an imported .30-06-caliber Mauser bolt-action, the rifle was found wrapped in a towel in a wooded area near the university campus shortly after Kirk was shot on September 10.

Charlie Kirk shot – what we know so far Charlie Kirk's shooter was identified as Tyler Robinson – a 22-year-old Utah local.

Utah governor Cox said that a family member of Robinson's reached out to a family friend who contacted the Washington County Sheriff's Office with information that Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident.

On Friday, Trump announced that the suspect in Charlie Kirk’s assassination was turned in by his father, who relayed it through “a minister who was involved with law enforcement.”

