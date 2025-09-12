Subscribe

‘HEY FASCIST! CATCH!’ — Message shooter Tyler Robinson scrawled on ammo that killed Charlie Kirk

Earlier, authorities had recovered a bolt-action rifle, which they believe was used to kill Charlie Kirk. Now certain messages which were engraved on the ammunition have also been revealed

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated12 Sep 2025, 08:45 PM IST
What Tyler Robinson wrote on ammo that killed Charlie Kirk: 'Hey...'
Charlie Kirk's shooter, Tyler Robinson had engraved fascists messages on the ammunition he used to kill the 31-year-old Trump ally, Utah Governor Cox revealed on Friday.

“HEY FASCIST! CATCH!” was engraved on Robinson's ammunition, said Cox, while addressing a press conference.

The details about the ammunition were revealed hours after Donald Trump announced Charlie Kirk's shooter's arrest.

Earlier, a bolt-action rifle, likely used by the shooter was recovered.

Bolt-action rifle recovered

On Thursday, authorities had recovered a rifle they believe was used to shoot Kirk. Identified as an imported .30-06-caliber Mauser bolt-action, the rifle was found wrapped in a towel in a wooded area near the university campus shortly after Kirk was shot on September 10.

Charlie Kirk shot – what we know so far

  • Charlie Kirk's shooter was identified as Tyler Robinson – a 22-year-old Utah local.
  • Utah governor Cox said that a family member of Robinson's reached out to a family friend who contacted the Washington County Sheriff's Office with information that Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident.

  • Announcing the suspect's arrest on Fox News, Donald Trump also pushed for the death penalty. “I hope he’s going to be found guilty, and I hope he gets the death penalty. What he did — Charlie Kirk was the finest person, and he didn’t deserve this,” the US president said.
  • The developments come nearly two days after Charlie Kirk – was fatally shot – during a Turning Point USA event at Utah valley University on Wednesday, September 10.
  • Earlier in the day, the FBI had released a video of Charlie Kirk's shooter running across a rooftop and jumping from a building shortly after firing a shot at the Trump ally.

