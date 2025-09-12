‘HEY FASCIST! CATCH!’ — Message shooter Tyler Robinson scrawled on ammo that killed Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk's shooter, Tyler Robinson had engraved fascists messages on the ammunition he used to kill the 31-year-old Trump ally, Utah Governor Cox revealed on Friday.
“HEY FASCIST! CATCH!” was engraved on Robinson's ammunition, said Cox, while addressing a press conference.
The details about the ammunition were revealed hours after Donald Trump announced Charlie Kirk's shooter's arrest.
Earlier, a bolt-action rifle, likely used by the shooter was recovered.
On Thursday, authorities had recovered a rifle they believe was used to shoot Kirk. Identified as an imported .30-06-caliber Mauser bolt-action, the rifle was found wrapped in a towel in a wooded area near the university campus shortly after Kirk was shot on September 10.