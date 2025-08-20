Optical illusion baffles Reddit as users struggle to find camouflaged frog in grassy patch

A new optical illusion has taken Reddit by storm and left plenty of people scratching their heads. Posted on the forum r/FindTheSniper, the viral image shows nothing more than a patch of dirt and grass at first glance. But somewhere in that cluttered frame, a frog is hiding in plain sight. The photo looks ordinary. You see grass sprouting around rough boards and a worn-out cardboard box sitting near the center. But the illusion works because the frog blends seamlessly with the earthy tones, practically vanishing against the background.

It is the kind of camouflaged trick that makes you stare for minutes, convinced there’s nothing there - until you realize you have been looking right at it all along.

Reddit users weigh in Naturally, the comments filled up with people trying to help others spot the creature. One user chimed in with a playful hint: “Big fella! Just slightly north and west of the cardboard box, still in the shadow.” The original poster, u/Technical_Duty_1618, replied with a grin: “he is, ain't he?”

Another viewer, u/Killermondoduderawks, pointed out: “base of the foundation about 1 foot to the left of the box flap.” Meanwhile, u/Pivotalrook clarified for the group, saying: “That my friend is a toad. And they are doing their best.”

Even more precise guidance came later from another user who advised: “It is on the ground, look down from the third board (from right to left), you will find it.”

The great reveal So where exactly is the frog? If you look just left of the box flap, nestled in the dirt beneath the third wooden board, you will spot it. Its coloring almost perfectly matches the soil and shadows, which explains why so many users missed it at first glance. Only after someone pointed it out did the frog suddenly “appear” for countless viewers.

Why do these illusions stick? Optical illusions like this one spread quickly online because they test more than patience - they challenge perception itself. What seems invisible at first turns obvious the moment your brain locks in. It is a reminder of how easily our eyes can be tricked, even by something as simple as a frog crouched in the grass.

FAQs Where was the frog hidden in the viral Reddit illusion? It was tucked into the dirt, just left of the cardboard box flap and below the third wooden board.

Who posted the illusion online? The image was shared by user u/Technical_Duty_1618 on the subreddit r/FindTheSniper.