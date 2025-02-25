A simple vacation snapshot has transformed an unnoticed mountain at Yichang in China's Hubei province, into a viral sensation and an unexpected tourist attraction. Shanghai-based designer Guo Qingshan posted a photo from his hometown on Valentine’s Day, captioning it “Puppy Mountain.” The image, which highlighted a mountain formation resembling a dog’s head resting by the Yangtze River, quickly caught the attention of Chinese social media users.

Also Read | What a fourth-century drinking game tells you about contemporary China

Guo, who had taken the photo during a hike in late January, was surprised to notice the striking resemblance only when reviewing the pictures later. “It was so magical and cute. I was excited and happy when I discovered it,” he shared with AP News. The mountain’s shape, with its snout extending toward the river, gives the illusion of a dog drinking water or watching over the Yangtze, Guo observed.

Also Read | Therapy dogs add a healing touch at an observation home in Delhi

His post on Xiaohongshu, or RedNote, which is a Chinese social media app, garnered 120,000 likes within just 10 days, while the hashtag #xiaogoushan, meaning “Puppy Mountain” in Chinese, amassed millions of views on Weibo. Inspired by the discovery, dog owners began posting pictures of their pets, comparing their features to the mountain.

Soon, visitors from across China travelled to Yichang to see the site firsthand, with many even bringing their dogs for photo ops. The newfound attention also led locals to dig up old photos of the same location, some realising they had previously captured the mountain without noticing its dog-like shape. Yichang resident Shi Tong shared an image he had taken in 2021. Talking to AP News, Tong said, “After seeing the Puppy Mountain photo online, I tried to locate it. That’s when I realised I had already been there and thought it looked like a dog back then too!”

Also Read | Why nocturnal tourism is set to be one of 2025’s biggest travel trends