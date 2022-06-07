A suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist has been arrested from Bengaluru in a joint operation by the Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir police. The accused, Talib Hussain was arrested on June 5, police revealed on Tuesday.

Hussain had fled Jammu and Kashmir with his wife and children as the hunt for him was intensified by the armed forces, and was hiding in Bengaluru. Hussain had allegedly taken shelter at a mosque in Srirampura here and used to deliver sermons during Friday prayers. He was working as a labourer in the city and had an Aadhaar card when he was arrested. Neither his neighbours nor the owner of the auto knew of Hussain's background.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has confirmed Hussain's arrest from the city today. Asked if the terrorist was arrested, Bommai told reporters, "Yes." "Generally police keep an eye on people like them. We will provide whatever assistance is required to the Jammu and Kashmir police. In the past too, such arrests had taken place in Sirsi and Bhatkal. The Jammu and Kashmir police have taken this very seriously," Bommai explained.

Karnataka Home Ministry has cited a J&K police report claiming, Talib Hussain is a resident of Kishtwar district in Jammu region and joined Hizbul Mujahideen in 2016. He is on the wanted list of security forces.