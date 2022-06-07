High alert in Bengaluru after arrest of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist

Hussain had fled Jammu and Kashmir with his wife and children as the hunt for him was intensified by the armed forces, and was hiding in Bengaluru. Hussain had allegedly taken shelter at a mosque in Srirampura here and used to deliver sermons during Friday prayers. He was working as a labourer in the city and had an Aadhaar card when he was arrested. Neither his neighbours nor the owner of the auto knew of Hussain's background.