High on marijuana, Bengaluru man breaks into house, tries to assault specially-abled woman, mother catches him

A tragic incident recently unfolded in Bengaluru that has sent shivers down the IT hub of India. The harrowing incident is linked with the sexual assault of a specially-abled woman who was alone at home. The incident reportedly from MR Nagar which falls under the jurisdiction of the Audugodi Police happened on November 9.

A man identified as Vignesh alias Dadu tried to assault a helpless woman who has difficulty speaking and walking, India Today reported. The accused was reportedly high on marijuana when he broke into the house by opening the door latch. The accused had allegedly managed to partially undress the specially-abled woman when the victim's mother returned from a wedding function.

The mother of the victim reached the house in time, only to find Vignesh hiding behind the door. She promptly raised an alarm after which local residents rushed to the spot, caught the accused and beat him up before handing him over to the police.

The Audugodi Police levied relevant sections under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused charged with sexual harassment, is reportedly in police custody for further investigation.

Karnataka Home Minister seeks report on Bengaluru central jail inmates receiving 'VVIP treatment' allegations This incident was reported on the same day Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara assured of strict action against jail officials who allegedly allowed "VVIP treatment" of inmates to continue in Bengaluru central jail.

Giving a strict warning to jail officials on special treatment given to rapists, ISIS terrorists and other criminals, the state home minister called for a meeting of police officials and sought a report from Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) B Dayanada on the allegations.

"We have appointed B Dayananda as the head (of Prisons). He was on leave yesterday, but I have spoken to him. I have told him that this is happening repeatedly; whoever is responsible for this, immediate action needs to be taken against them, and a report should be submitted," ANI quoted G Parameshwara as saying.

He added, “But I will not tolerate this nonsense. Enough is enough”

After the retirement of Director General of Police (Prisons) Malini Krishnamoorthy, B Dayananda was appointed as ADGP (Prisons) on July 31. B Dayananda's latest posting came almost two months after his suspension by the state government.

He was suspended after the Bengaluru stampede while he was serving as Bengaluru police commissioner. In the tragic stampede which occurred on June 4 following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) victory, 11 people were killed and several others sustained injuries.