High reserve price could leave spectrum unused, curb network rollout: UK's Ofcom

What about India's worry that inter-satellite links could allow data to be routed outside the country?

I think this is a tough one. We imposed requirements like everybody else around data integrity. Fundamentally, it comes down to whether you trust the supplier or not. And you really have to look at - what's the affordability of building your own solution versus the value versus the trust, and can you secure your data in other ways, through encryption? We have seen other companies raise the inter-satellite links issue, but their networks are less resilient because they are not using inter-satellite links. They are now dependent on a single gateway and that is a security risk to your data in a different way. So how do you measure those trade-offs?