The UK's Office of Communications (Ofcom) is the country's communications regulator and competition authority. Its group director for spectrum David Willis, in an interview with Mint at London headquarters, said spectrum reserve prices must be set carefully, as 5G monetization remains "a bit challenged". Willis noted that Indian telecom operators have remained viable in spite of the "affordable" data prices. He said that in the satellite broadband space, the UK has more than 100,000 broadband connections through low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites. Willis said countries like India could adopt a balanced approach to satellite broadband approval to expand connectivity.
High reserve price could leave spectrum unused, curb network rollout: UK's Ofcom
SummaryDavid Willis, group director for spectrum at the UK's Office of Communications (Ofcom), emphasizes the need for careful spectrum reserve pricing to avoid unsold airwaves and suggests that countries like India could benefit from balanced satellite broadband approvals to enhance connectivity.
The UK's Office of Communications (Ofcom) is the country's communications regulator and competition authority. Its group director for spectrum David Willis, in an interview with Mint at London headquarters, said spectrum reserve prices must be set carefully, as 5G monetization remains "a bit challenged". Willis noted that Indian telecom operators have remained viable in spite of the "affordable" data prices. He said that in the satellite broadband space, the UK has more than 100,000 broadband connections through low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites. Willis said countries like India could adopt a balanced approach to satellite broadband approval to expand connectivity.
About the Author
Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.<br><br>A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.<br><br>Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.<br><br>He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors.