Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / 'Highest importance to the case': S Jaishankar meets families of detained Indians in Qatar
BREAKING NEWS

'Highest importance to the case': S Jaishankar meets families of detained Indians in Qatar

Livemint

  • S Jaishankar meets families of detained Indians in Qatar

Mint Image

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the families of the eight detained Indians in Qatar and assured that the government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release.

In a tweet on X, S Jaishankar wrote, “Met this morning with the families of the 8 Indians detained in Qatar. Stressed that Government attaches the highest importance to the case. Fully share the concerns and pain of the families. Underlined that Government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release. Will coordinate closely with the families in that regard."

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 30 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.