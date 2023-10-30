External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the families of the eight detained Indians in Qatar and assured that the government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a tweet on X, S Jaishankar wrote, “Met this morning with the families of the 8 Indians detained in Qatar. Stressed that Government attaches the highest importance to the case. Fully share the concerns and pain of the families. Underlined that Government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release. Will coordinate closely with the families in that regard."

