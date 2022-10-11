2 highly contagious Omicron variants with 'fast-spreading speed’ found in China

BF.7 is a subvariant of Omicron BA.5. Global Times quoted experts as saying that the BF.7 variant of Omicron has enhanced immunity evasion which means that it can infect people even if they have been infected with Covid-19 before or have been fully vaccinated. However, it doesn’t mean the vaccines are ineffective against BF.7. The vaccines and the drugs used to treat Covid patients are still as effective in preventing severe cases and deaths from the virus.