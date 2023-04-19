High-risk Americans granted FDA approval for COVID booster shot4 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 05:37 AM IST
- The FDA said those 65 or older can opt to roll up their sleeves again for another booster as long as it's been at least four months since their first dose of the so-called bivalent vaccine that targets omicron strains.
Regulators in the United States approved the use of an additional booster dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, specifically for older individuals and those with compromised immune systems.
