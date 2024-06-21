Hello User
Hijab ban: Tajikistan parliament approves bill prohibiting 'alien garments' and Eid celebrations by children

Written By Fareha Naaz

The Central Asian nation of Tajikistan, bordering Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, is set to impose a hijab ban after the upper chamber of the country's parliament approved a bill on June 19. The bill was passed during the 18th session of the upper house of Parliament, Majlisi Milli, presided over by its head, Rustam Emomali, Asia-Plus reported.

In its bill, the Majlisi Mill banned "alien garments" and children's celebrations for two most important Islamic holidays - Eid al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha. These Muslim festivals are known as idgardak, during which children visit houses in their streets to greet people.

On May 8, the lower chamber of the country's parliament, Majlisi Namoyandagon, approved the bill. It targets traditional clothing, specifically the ‘hijab,’ an Islamic head scarf.

The development came after Majlisi Namoyandagon approved amendments to the code of administrative violations. As per the new amendments, violations of law could attract hefty fines. However, the code of administrative violations did not previously mention hijab or other religious clothing as violations.

The lawmakers have imposed penalties for offenders that range from 7,920 somonis for individuals to 39,500 somonis for legal entities, Radio Liberty's Tajik Service reported. Moreover, government officials and religious authorities are subject to significantly higher fines of 54,000 somonis to 57,600 somonis, respectively, upon conviction.

Tajikistan's official clampdown on hijab comes after years of an unofficial ban. The country has unofficially banned bushy beards as well. In 2007, the Education Ministry banned both Islamic clothing and Western-style miniskirts for students and later extended this ban to all public institutions.

In recent years, the Tajik government has launched a campaign to encourage the wearing of Tajik national dress, as mentioned in “The Guidebook Of Recommended Outfits In Tajikistan," released in 2018. In 2017, a number of mobile phone users received messages from the government urging women to wear Tajik national attire.

