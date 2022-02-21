Hijab row: The Karnataka government on Monday said that its order leaves it to educational institutions to decide the uniform and whether hijab can be permitted. It said order gives complete autonomy to institutions to decide uniform.

Today, the Karnataka High Court resumed hearing on various petitions challenging the ban on hijab in educational institutions in the state.

The High Court asked the Advocate General (AG) whether hijab can be permitted in institutions or not. To this, the AG said the operative part of government order leaves it to institutions to make a decision in this regard.

The AG further said the government order gives complete autonomy to institutions to decide uniform. He said the preamble of Karnataka Education Act is to foster a secular environment, and the stand of State is that element of introducing religious aspects shouldn't be there in uniform.

