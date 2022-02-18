Sr Advocate AM Dar informed the court that he has filed fresh petitions on behalf of 5 girl students after taking care of objections made by the court. The Court will hear these petitions on February 21.
Last week, the High Court restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.
