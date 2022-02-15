Hijab hearing: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on petitions challenging a ban on hijab in educational institutes till tomorrow (February 16).

Muslim girl students have challenged a government order which restricts the use of any cloth that can disturb peace, harmony and, law and order.

Today, advocate Devadatt Kamat, for petitioner, referred to a judgement of a South Africa court. Issue was whether a Hindu girl with roots in South India could wear nose ring in school. He referred to the judgement which says that this case is not about uniforms,but exemptions to existing uniforms.

He said that South Africa's judgement also says that if there are other learners who hitherto were afraid to express their religions or cultures and who will now be encouraged to do so, that is something to be celebrated, not feared.

The judgement, referred by Kamat, also says that "the display of religion and culture in public is not a “parade of horrible" but a pageant of diversity which will enrich our schools and in turn our country.

Petitioners challenging the order on Monday requested the high court to allow them to wear Islamic headscarves (hijab) of the colour of the school uniform.

The girls made the plea to the full bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna M Dixit.

"I am not only challenging the GO (government order) but also asking for a positive mandate for allowing me to wear a headscarf of the same colour of the uniform," advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing on behalf of the girls of the government pre-university college in Udupi, told the HC.

Kamat also claimed that the central schools permit Muslim girls to wear headscarves of the school uniform colour and the same could be done in Karnataka.

On January 1, six girl students of a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by Campus Front of India (CFI) in the coastal town protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into the classroom by wearing hijab.

This was four days after they requested the principal permission to wear hijabs in classes which was not allowed. Till then, students used to wear hijab to the campus and entered the classroom after removing the scarves, the college principal Rudre Gowda had said.

“The institution did not have any rule on hijab-wearing as such and since no one used to wear it to the classroom in the last 35 years. The students who came with the demand had the backing of outside forces," Gowda had said.

With inputs from PTI

