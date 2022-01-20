Hike in pension: BMS to hold nationwide protest outside EPFO offices today

Hike in pension: BMS to hold nationwide protest outside EPFO offices today1 min read . 07:09 AM IST
‘BMS demands pension should be 50% of last drawn wages for all workers. Chalo PF office on 20th January 2022,’ Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh tweeted
The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will stage dharna outside offices of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) across India today demanding hiking of the minimum pension from ₹1000 to ₹5000 per month.
“BMS demands pension should be 50% of last drawn wages for all workers. Chalo pf office on 20th January 2022," Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh tweeted.
According to BMS, the pension under the EPS-95 scheme of the EPFO is becoming a big issue in the organized sector involving nearly 65 lakh pensioners.
“During the Covid-19 days also those who have worked lifelong got only a paltry amount of minimum pension of ₹1,000, which is less than a destitute pension. Hence, the minimum pension under EPS, 1995, should be hiked to ₹5,000 per month from the existing ₹1,000 per month," BMS said in a release.
It has urged that any hike in pension should benefit all 65 lakh pensioners as in the past when the minimum pension was enhanced to ₹1,000 per month, it benefitted only 14 lakh pensioners out of nearly 44 lakh eligible pensioners at that time.
"Since in-principle acceptance was given by the labour ministry, EPS pensioners should be covered under Ayushman Bharat medical scheme as these old age pensioners with a low pension were unable to get treatment at super speciality hospitals," it further said.
“The government should formulate a universal pension scheme so that pension should be 50% of last drawn salary," BMS said.
The BMS said these were raised earlier at the pre-budget consultation meeting of the finance minister with the central trade union on December 18, 2021,in New Delhi in the presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
